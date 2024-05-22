Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Chemists probe promethium’s properties

Elusive element studied in solution for the first time

by Bethany Halford
May 22, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A complex made from promethium(III) and bispyrrolidine diglycolamide ligands.
Credit: Alex Ivanov/ORNL/US Department of Energy
A coordination complex made from promethium(III) and bispyrrolidine diglycolamide ligands

Promethium—named for the mythological Titan who stole fire from the ancient Greek gods and gave it to humans—is a mysterious element. Proposed in 1902 and first identified in 1945, promethium has practical applications in radiotherapy and nuclear batteries. But because all its isotopes are radioactive, it is challenging to study. For the first time, scientists have made a promethium complex in solution (Nature 2024, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07267-6).

“We know little about the chemistry of promethium,” says Alexander S. Ivanov of Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), who led the work with ORNL’s Ilja Popovs. In particular, the scientists were interested in promethium’s behavior as part of the lanthanide contraction—a phenomenon in which the lanthanides’ atomic and ionic radii decrease more than one would expect. “We wanted to test if this lanthanide contraction happens in solution,” Ivanov says.

The researchers used bispyrrolidine diglycolamide ligands to make a water-soluble complex (shown) with promethium-147, an isotope with a 2.6-year half-life. They used X-ray absorption spectroscopy to study the complex and measure its promethium–oxygen bonds. To see how promethium compares to other lanthanides, they used the same ligand to make complexes with the other lanthanides and compared all the lanthanide–oxygen bonds.

“We see an accelerated contraction of the bond up to promethium, but then after promethium, we observed a steadier change in the bond,” Ivanov says.

Louise Natrajan, who studies lanthanides at the University of Manchester, says in an email that the work fills “an unmet gap in our understanding of all the lanthanide elements.” Using experimental data to establish periodic trends, she says, will “contribute to facilitating the continued use and sustainability of these key elements in our everyday lives.”

Stefan Minasian, who studies inorganic systems at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, describes the work as “a truly herculean effort to overcome the significant technical challenges involved in working with such a rare and radioactive isotope” in an email.

Ivanov and Popovs acknowledge that working with approximately 10 mg of promethium—the largest amount in the US—wasn’t easy. Even so, Popovs says, “studying the real thing is important. Properties of some of the elements occasionally are approximated through proxies, but it is still very important to study the elements themselves, because they might have some unexpected mysteries.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plutonium joins the carbene club
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neptunium can form double bonds with carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Einsteinium coordination complex isolated for the first time
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE