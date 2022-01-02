Advertisement

Inorganic Chemistry

Clariant will buy BASF attapulgite mining unit

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 2, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 1
The Swiss specialty chemical maker Clariant is buying BASF’s US attapulgite business for $60 million. The business, which operates a mine in Quincy, Florida, had 2020 sales of $36 million and employs 75 workers. Attapulgite is a magnesium-aluminum silicate clay used in adsorbents, paints, and catalysts. BASF got the unit in its 2006 purchase of Engelhard for $5.6 billion. BASF is in the process of divesting its kaolin clay business, also acquired in that deal, and recently announced plans to carve out the former Engelhard auto catalyst operation into a separate business unit.

