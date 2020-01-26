Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

III-V semiconductors sport clathrate structures

Method for making the electronics workhorse materials with cage-like structures may lead to new applications

by Mitch Jacoby
January 26, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

An image showing the structure of a new clathrate.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A new semiconductor clathrate is composed of pentagonal dodecahedron cages (blue) and tetrakaidecahedron cages (green).

Semiconductors composed of one group III and one group V element are widely used in light-emitting diodes, thermal imaging systems, and other commercial devices. These binary materials, which include gallium and indium antimonide, may soon find their way into even more electronic applications thanks to a study showing that the normally nonporous materials can be prepared as inherently tunable clathrates—crystals with cage-like cavities that trap molecules or ions (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b12351). By using high-temperature methods to react stoichiometric quantities of group III and group V elements (or binary precursors) with either rubidium or cesium, Bryan Owens-Baird, Jian Wang, and Kirill Kovnir of Iowa State University and coworkers synthesized three unconventional III-V clathrates: Cs8In27Sb19, Cs8Ga27Sb19, and Rb8Ga27Sb19. Analyses show that the new compounds retain the high charge-carrier mobility and other critical semiconductor properties of the conventional versions. For example, the values of those parameters in Cs8In27Sb19 are on par with those of standard InSb, a top-performing semiconductor. Clathrates were discovered in the early 1800s by Humphry Davy. Two hundred years later, “it’s still interesting and exciting to expand clathrate chemistry to unconventional combinations of elements,” Kovnir says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Vapor-phase treatment customizes MOFs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Xenon Expands Its Molecular Portfolio
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal-Organic Framework Exhibits Record-Setting Conductivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE