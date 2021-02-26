Livent will supply lithium to BMW

Livent, the former lithium chemicals business of FMC, told investors in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it has signed a multiyear agreement to supply BMW Group with lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate for electric car batteries beginning next year. Livent obtains lithium from the brine of Argentina’s Salar del Hombre Muerto. BMW says it expects electric vehicles to account for 15–25% of its sales by 2025.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter