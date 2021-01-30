Lynas to build Texas rare-earths separation plant

Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths will build a light rare-earth separation plant in Texas. The project, a collaboration with the US Defense Department, will receive up to $30 million from the Defense Production Act program. The facility will produce 1,250 metric tons per year of NdPr from raw material shipped from a plant Lynas is developing in Western Australia. Last year, Lynas received a defense contract for a heavy rare-earth separation facility at the same site. The minerals are used in electric vehicles, electronics, and defense applications.
