New owner to restart vanadium chemicals plant

US Vanadium Holding says it will ramp up production of vanadium chemicals after its acquisition of a facility in Hot Springs, Arkansas, from the Russian steel maker Evraz. US Vanadium, formed recently by several investors, says the facility’s output had fallen in recent years, but it sees growing demand for vanadium chemicals in old markets like maleic anhydride catalysts and new ones like vanadium redox flow batteries. The firm says the facility produces the world’s highest-purity V2O5.
