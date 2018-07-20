Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

New phosphor for LEDs with deep-red-light emission

Cerium-doped nitride compound may lead to applications in horticultural lighting

by Mitch Jacoby
July 20, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Crystal model of an inorganic phosphor compound.
Credit: Chem. Mater.
The luminescent phosphor depicted here emits deep-red light. Black outline = unit cell. Turquoise tetrahedra = SiN4. Violet tetrahedra = LiN4. Red = O and F. Purple = Li. Orange = La, Ce, or Y.
This is a blue-light-enhanced photo of a phosphor powder.
Credit: Christian Maak/LMU Munich
Shining blue light on this Ce3+-doped phosphor powder causes it to emit deep-red light.

A stroll through the lighting aisle of hardware stores shows that light-emitting diode (LED) products are rapidly surpassing traditional light sources in popularity. Compared with incandescent and some fluorescent lights, LED lamps typically consume less energy, stay cooler, last longer, and are more robust. To tune their output color, manufacturers often modify LEDs with nitride-based luminescent phosphors. Even so, LED lamps still do not emit deep enough into the red portion of the spectrum for some major applications, such as horticultural lighting. A team led by Christian Maak, Philipp Strobel, and Wolfgang Schnick of Ludwig Maximilian University Munich may have come up with a solution. The researchers prepared a family of Ce3+-doped nitridolithosilicates and have shown that they exhibit unprecedented deep-red emission. Related Ce-doped phosphors, which are widely used in LED lighting, emit in the blue to yellow-orange spectral range (Chem. Mater. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.chemmater.8b02604). The team made the compounds via solid-state metathesis chemistry by reacting rare-earth trifluorides, calcium fluoride, silicon nitride, lithium nitride, and the oxides of yttrium, lanthanum and cerium.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robust thermochromic crystals change color with changing temperatures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The chemical search for better white light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanowires keep white LEDs flexible

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE