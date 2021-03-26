Schlumberger pilots new lithium extraction process

Schlumberger New Energy will build a pilot plant that directly extracts lithium, a raw material for batteries, from underground brine in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The direct process requires weeks, rather than the usual year, to obtain the lithium, Schlumberger says, and also reduces water use by 85%. The company expects the $15 million unit to start up by the end of the year. Results will be used to optimize design of a full-scale production plant.
