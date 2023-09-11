Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Silica not so inert after all

Common additive in foods and cosmetics oxidizes critical biomolecules

by Mitch Jacoby
September 11, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Powdered silica has long had a reputation for being chemically inert, nontoxic, and biocompatible. But that description may be inaccurate, according to a biomolecular study (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U.S.A. 2023, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2304735120).

Manufacturers in the food and healthcare industries use microscopic particles of silica (SiO2) in various formulations. For example, the amorphous form of the material, which is approved for use by the US Food and Drug Administration, serves as an anticaking agent to prevent clumping in powdered foods, cosmetics, and skin care products. And the material is being studied for use in drug delivery and as a carrier of imaging agents.

Despite its widespread use, silica may not be inert after all. Yangjie Li and Richard N. Zare of Stanford University, and Kurt W. Kolasinski of West Chester University found that adding commercial silica particles to aqueous solutions of L-cysteine, glutathione, and D-penicillamine, caused the molecules to undergo substantial oxidation in 24 h when stored at room temperature in the dark. Oxidation increased with incubation time, and more oxidation occurred with particles having larger surface areas. On the basis of quantum calculations, the researchers propose that oxidation is mediated by silyloxy radicals (SiO) on silica surfaces.

Low levels of glutathione can cause oxidative stress and damage DNA and cell membranes. As a result of these and other potential health risks, the team encourages further investigation into silica’s reactivity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE