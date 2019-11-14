Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

A glass that isn’t brittle

Alumina glass films can flex and stretch without fracturing

by Prachi Patel
November 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo showing the formation of alumina films from plasma.
Credit: Erkka Frankberg
Hitting crystalline alumina with intense laser bursts turns the material into a purple plasma that cools rapidly on a substrate to form an amorphous glassy solid.

Researchers have found that aluminum oxide glass can flex and stretch without breaking (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aav1254).

“It basically behaves like a metal,” says Erkka Frankberg, a materials scientist at the Italian Institute of Technology. “This completely changes our point of view on glassy materials.” While the samples the researchers have made are microscopic, if the technique can be translated to a large scale, it might yield glass films that dent like a metal when dropped—and smartphone screens that don’t shatter.

Most glass is made of silica, an amorphous solid in which atoms are arranged haphazardly. Silica glasses are strong, but they are also brittle. Frankberg says this is because of small gaps in the atomic structure. These defects prevent atoms from moving around when the material is stressed. Since its atoms cannot dissipate energy by breaking and forming bonds with their neighbors, glass cracks instead.

Previous studies have hinted that another kind of glass, made from alumina, might exhibit plasticity. Frankberg, Lucile Joly-Pottuz of the University of Lyon, and their colleagues performed a battery of detailed studies to test this idea. The team made 60 nm thick, 2 µm wide alumina films using pulsed laser deposition.

The microscopic films could stretch by 8% and compress to half their size. That might seem small, Frankberg says, but silica glass shows zero ductility. The difference is in the atomic structure. Using transmission electron microscopy and computer simulations, the researchers showed that their alumina glass has a tightly packed, defect-free atomic network. The atoms “can more easily switch places, which is needed for plastic deformation,” Frankberg says.

Translating this work to shatterproof screens could be a long way off. Making large pieces of the material is difficult because, unlike silica, “alumina doesn’t want to be a glass,” Frankberg says. It will require advances in manufacturing and new techniques to make larger, thicker films with the nanoscale structure needed to bring out the material’s ductility.

Nonetheless, “this work clearly provides a guide to chemists on how to design better glasses,” says Antonio Facchetti, a chemist at Northwestern University.

Large-area thin films of flawless alumina glass could make electronics more reliable. And if the findings apply to other glass systems, it could open up entirely new applications, says Hideo Hosono, a materials scientist at the Tokyo Institute of Technology. He points out that amorphous semiconductors such as indium gallium zinc oxide—used in thin-film transistors for liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode TVs—belong to this category. “I think this finding implies hidden potential of ionic amorphous materials,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Growing The Thinnest Of Semiconductors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Glimpse Of Silica In Motion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle Arrays For Faster Electronics
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE