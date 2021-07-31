Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

The structure of bleach

X-ray crystallography of sodium hypochlorite plugs long-standing gap in literature

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
July 31, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

The crystal structure of sodium hypochlorite
Credit: Angew. Chem., Int. Ed.
A crystal of sodium hypochlorite contains alternating layers of hydrated Na+ ions (purple octahedral) and chains of water molecules (oxygen = red; hydrogen = white) flanked by ClO ions (chlorine = green), held together by hydrogen bonds (yellow dashes).

Sodium hypochlorite has been used as a bleaching agent and disinfectant for over 200 years, and manufacturers produce more than 2 billion gallons of aqueous NaOCl every year. Yet despite that long history, chemists have only just determined its crystal structure (Angew. Chem., Int. Ed. 2021, DOI: 10.1002/anie.202108843). “I think it’s one of those things that was hiding in plain sight, that somehow slipped through the cracks,” says McGill University’s Tomislav Friščić, who led the work. Solid sodium hypochlorite is highly hydrated (NaOCl∙5H2O) and rapidly liquefies at room temperature, so Friščić’s team carried out X-ray diffraction on a single crystal of the solid at –100 °C. This revealed alternating layers of hydrated sodium (Na+) and hypochlorite (ClO) ions in the crystal. Each Na+ is surrounded by an octahedron of six water molecules, while the other layer contains a chain of water molecules flanked by two rows of ClO ions. “There is a ton of hydrogen bonds in the structure, which hold everything together,” Friščić says. Interestingly, the chlorine atoms play little part in all this. The team found that sodium hypobromite (NaOBr) has a very similar structure. Both structures were in line with density functional theory analysis and Raman spectroscopy measurements. So could these structures help build a better bleach? “Probably not,” Friščić says with a laugh. “It’s not a breakthrough, but it’s really cute.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zeroing in on magnesium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Construct Giant Carbocycle
Exploring Supercooled Water Structures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE