Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Metal-Organic Frameworks

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Metal-organic flowers

by Manny I. Fox Morone
December 28, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A handful of crystals of a metal-organic framework that look like daisies under a microscope.
Credit: Muhammad Abbas

Muhammad Abbas found these stunning flower-like crystals when he looked at a sample of a terbium metal-organic framework (MOF) under a microscope. For new MOFs, like the one Abbas synthesized here, a typical first step involves growing high-quality crystals, key to solving their structure using X-ray diffraction analysis. Typically, these crystals grow in regular polyhedral shapes, such as cubes or dodecahedrons, but sometimes a few crystals may show irregular morphologies. However, it’s rare to see almost a whole batch of crystals grow in structures so similar and attractive as these flowers, each about 5 mm across. Abbas is exploring rare-earth MOFs for environmental applications. The goal for this project is to develop MOFs that can fluoresce when they detect pollutants in water.

Submitted by Muhammad Abbas. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @MAbbas003.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: PAH lava lamp
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Odd MOF
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE