Chemistry in Pictures: Odd MOF

This image shows a zinc-based metal organic framework (MOF) synthesized from a small biomolecule. Typically, zinc-based MOFs form 3D nanoparticles with a uniform shape, says Hitendra Kumar, a postdoc at the University of Calgary. But this one decided to be different, forming this hierarchical morphology that Kumar says indicates an unusual crystal-growth type mechanism , which they hope to explore in future work. Some of these crystals display a planar disc-like morphology, another difference from typical Zn-based MOFs.
Submitted by Hitendra Kumar and Balasubramanian Srinivasan
