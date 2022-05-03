Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Metal-Organic Frameworks

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Turning red (and pink)

by Brianna Barbu
May 3, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

fluorescent red crystals.
Credit: Muhammad Abbas
a vial containing bright pink glowing solids.
Credit: Muhammad Abbas
The MOFs after being cooled with liquid nitrogen.

These neat, rectangular metal-organic framework (MOF) crystals fluoresce bright red under ultraviolet light thanks to the rare earth metals embedded in the crystal structure. And that’s not all they can do—when the crystals are cooled with liquid nitrogen to 77 K, the fluorescence color turns from red to hot pink. Muhammad Abbas, a PhD student in Kenneth Balkus’s lab at the University of Texas at Dallas, is exploring the relationship between the elemental makeup of rare earth MOFs and their color-changing fluorescence. MOFs made with europium give off red light when they fluoresce. If the MOF contains a bit of another rare earth element such as terbium, the metal ions can undergo an energy transfer that changes the fluorescence wavelength. The energy transfer—and therefore the color change—is sensitive to temperature, which could make the MOFs useful as thermal sensors.

Submitted by Muhammad Abbas. Follow him on Twitter @MAbbas003

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: More than meets the iodine
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Secret message
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Like a green glow from a distant planet

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE