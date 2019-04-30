Advertisement

Metal-Organic Frameworks

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: ZIF POW BANG

by Craig Bettenhausen
April 30, 2019
An animated GIF of a powder in a vial exploding when a droplet hits it.
Credit: Sci. Adv. 2019, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aav9044

Zeolitic imidazolate frameworks, or ZIFs, are experimental new materials similar to metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and have many potential applications, including gas storage, gas separation, and catalysis. Now, you can add explosives and propellants to that list. By incorporating an acetylene or vinyl substituent into the organic component of the ZIF structure, the researchers made the materials hypergolic, meaning they can rapidly ignite when exposed to an oxidant. In this video clip, the team dropped nitric acid onto a sample of their hypergolic cobalt ZIF. The researchers hope that their ZIFs or similar ones could replace more toxic and unstable hypergolic propellants currently used for rocket engines.

Credit: Sci. Adv. 2019, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aav9044

Related C&EN Content:

Cool fuel for hypersonic aircraft

Training of bomb-sniffing dogs could improve with new mass spectrometry tool

Why it’s so hard to make metallic hydrogen

Note: Craig Bettenhausen proofread this journal manuscript for AAAS.

