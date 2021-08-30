NuMat and Sumitomo strike MOF agreement

NuMat Technologies and Sumitomo Chemical have formed a partnership to develop separation technologies intended to reduce the carbon emissions and carbon footprint of chemical production. NuMat was formed in 2013 to commercialize metal-organic framework compounds (MOFs) for separation and gas storage applications. The company has since widened its focus to include other new materials. NuMat is also working with Honeywell on a MOF-based device that extracts drinking water from air.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter