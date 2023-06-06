Advertisement

Molecular Electronics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Fire in a bottle

by Brianna Barbu
June 6, 2023
A cuvette with oragne fluorescent material swirled inside.
Credit: Maciej Majdecki

Under ultraviolet light, this tetracene derivative dissolving in dichloromethane looks like a lick of flame engulfing the inside of a cuvette. The molecule comes from the lab bench of Maciej Majdecki, a postdoc at the Institute of Organic Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences whose research focuses on developing new organic electronic materials. Majdecki is working to make acene molecules that efficiently undergo singlet fission, an ultrafast photophysical electronic process that is crucial to organic photovoltaic devices and quantum information science. He uses his precisely crafted acenes as models to explore the photophysical interactions between multiple chromophores in solid-state materials.

Credit: Maciej Majdecki. Follow him on Twitter @MajdeckiMaciek or Instagram @luminescent_chemist.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

