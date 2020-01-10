Cabot will acquire Chinese nanotube maker

Cabot is buying Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials in a $115 million deal. Cabot calls the Chinese company, which has annual sales of $28 million, the world’s second-largest producer of carbon nanotubes. It has had success in the energy storage market, where Cabot says carbon nanotubes are the fastest-growing additive. Cabot will combine the firm with its business in making carbon blacks and nanostructures for energy storage. Together, the businesses will generate about $50 million in annual sales and grow by more than 20% per year, Cabot says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter