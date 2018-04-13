Cartoon competition spawns scientific superheroes

Heliora, a superhero with a solar-powered suit, won first prize in the 2018 Generation Nano comic competition. The contest, sponsored by the National Science Foundation and the National Nanotechnology Initiative, challenges high school and middle school students to come up with superheroes inspired by science themes. Heliora was created by Joy, a high school student from St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Md.
