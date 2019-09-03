Chemistry in Pictures: Carpet of nanoflowers

Qi Zeng, an assistant research fellow at Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT), part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and coworkers created these platinum nanoclusters by carefully controlling the conditions used for electrodepositing the metal. Qi says the result resembles a beautiful rain-soaked carpet in the forest. Crystals like these could be used for neural prosthesis, high efficiency stimulation/recording electrodes, biosensors, energy storage, and other practical applications. Qi says the group’s method can greatly increase the effective area of an electrode, which could reduce a device’s impedance and improve its energy storage capacity and long-term reliability.
Submitted by Qi Zeng
