Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Carpet of nanoflowers

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 3, 2019
Most Popular in Materials

Credit: Submitted by Qi Zeng

Qi Zeng, an assistant research fellow at Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT), part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), and coworkers created these platinum nanoclusters by carefully controlling the conditions used for electrodepositing the metal. Qi says the result resembles a beautiful rain-soaked carpet in the forest. Crystals like these could be used for neural prosthesis, high efficiency stimulation/recording electrodes, biosensors, energy storage, and other practical applications. Qi says the group’s method can greatly increase the effective area of an electrode, which could reduce a device’s impedance and improve its energy storage capacity and long-term reliability.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

