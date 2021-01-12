Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Diaphanous dancers

by Manny I. Fox Morone
January 12, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Yellow strands float against black background as it suspended in a liquid, as they create graceful curls and flow into each other.
Credit: Stanislav Tsitkov

Stanislav Tsitkov wants to understand how small things move and come together, so he created a system to watch the dance of these microtubules. In cells, microtubules act as the rails on which cargo is shuttled by motor proteins such as kinesins, which use their ‘feet’ to march up and down the trails set up by the microtubule network. But in this experiment, Tsitkov, a postdoc in Henry Hess’s lab at Columbia University, allowed the tubules to float freely and interact with modified kinesins that could anchor their ‘heads’ to the surface under the system. The swarm of kinesin motors bridge the gap between the surface and the tubules and essentially allow the tubules to crowd-surf: one anchored kinesin grabs a floating tubule and hands it to the next kinesin and so on, drawing the tubules into these long twisting curls.

Credit: Stanislav Tsitkov. Follow the Hess Lab on Twitter @HessLabColumbia. Read the paper: ACS Nano 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.0c03263

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemistry in Pictures: Glow discharge tube
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Crease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Kinks in molecular chains

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE