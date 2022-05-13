Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Rough atomic terrain

by Manny I. Fox Morone
May 13, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A gloved hand holds a square blue piece of silicon with wavy rainbow patterns on it.
Credit: Alexander Weiß

Mistakes can be beautiful in the HelsinkiALD group—a lab focused on atomic layer deposition at the University of Helsinki. Doctoral researcher Alexander Weiß made this multicolor film by accident after depositing thin layers of hafnium oxide. The goal was to make a totally smooth film of atoms, but the range of colors on the substrate reveals that the film has a slightly varied thickness across its surface, each level of thickness amplifying a different wavelength of the ambient white light. (The same thing makes the rainbow patterns on soap bubbles.) “So on a nanometer scale this would compare to a mountain-valley landscape, which makes the film look nice but otherwise useless.” Weiß says. As an example of what a thin film ideally looks like, you can see one of his smoother, single-color films made of aluminum oxide below.

A gloved hand holds a square blue piece of silicon.
Credit: Alexander Weiß

Submitted by Alexander Weiß. Follow the HelsinkiALD group on Twitter and the University of Helskinki chemistry department and Alexander on Instagram.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Correction

This story was updated on June 24, 2022, to correct Alexander Weiß's position. He is a doctoral researcher, not a postdoc.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Micro desert
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Wired for science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Superhydrophic ‘flowers’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE