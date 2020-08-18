Advertisement

Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Technicolor nanoclusters

by Manny I. Fox Morone
August 18, 2020
Four flasks with fluorescent solutions glowing light blue, pink, peach, and orange under ultraviolet light.
Credit: Julie P. Vanegas/Hegmann research group/Liquid Crystal & Nanocomposite Laboratory at the Advanced Materials & Liquid Crystal Institute

At first glance, you wouldn’t think that each of these flasks originally contained a similar substance, a solution of gold nanoclusters. The various colors arose when Julie P. Vanegas, a postdoc in Brian S. Mitchell’s group at Tulane University, added a unique ligand to each flask. After each ligand attached to the nanoclusters in the flask, Vanegas analyzed the clusters and see if they had any sort of surface defect, which can be relevant when using the clusters in sensors, for example. Each ligand coated the clusters in solution and caused the nanoclusters to fluoresce a different color under ultraviolet light. From left to right, the ligands were cysteine, l-acetylcysteine, adenosine, and glutathione.

Submitted by Julie P. Vanegas/Hegmann research group/Liquid Crystal & Nanocomposite Laboratory at the Advanced Materials & Liquid Crystal Institute

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Chemistry in Pictures: Odd MOF
Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot
Chemistry in Pictures: Hypnotic and hygienic

