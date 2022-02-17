Advertisement

Nanomaterials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: A transparent, breathable mask

by Manny I. Fox Morone
February 17, 2022
A transparent square of fabric is held in so that a building can be viewed clearly through it.
Credit: Chao Wang

At a distance, this mesh doesn’t look like much, and that’s kind of the point. Researchers in the labs of Xianfeng Wang and Bin Ding at Donghua University wanted to make a mask fabric that could filter out pollutants but still be transparent enough to see a mask-wearer’s face. They developed this fabric by depositing electrically charged nanosized fibers of polyacrylonitrile on a mesh made of overlapping hexagons of nylon 6 (micrograph below). The fibers mainly stay on the mesh material, but also fill in little cavities, allowing for thin, breathable masks that can filter out more than 80% of PM0.3 pollution while enabling facial recognition.

Credit: Chao Wang. Read the ACS Nano paper here.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

A microscope image of a mesh of hexagons overlapping with other mesh of hexagons, creating something like a herringbone pattern. Each hexagon is about 2 mm wide.
Credit: Chao Wang
A person wearing a semi-transparent face covering with their mouth visible thorugh the covering. The person's eyes have been covered in the photo.
Credit: Chao Wang
