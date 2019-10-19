Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Electroadhesive stamp assembles tiny electronic components

Carbon nanotube–based material can arrange nanoparticles in precise configurations

by Kerri Jansen
October 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Image of a pattern of metal nanoparticles.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
Researchers used a carbon nanotube–based electroadhesive stamp to arrange SiO2 nanoparticles in a precise configuration.

Small electronic parts like circuit boards and display components are often assembled using robotic grippers that can place multiple elements into precise configurations. But advances in electronics are demanding ever-smaller components, and there’s a limit to how far traditional mechanical grippers can be miniaturized. At very small scales, surface forces tend to dominate, presenting a challenge to picking up and placing objects by traditional means. So scientists are looking for alternatives to help assemble objects at tiny scales. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Korea Advanced Institute of Technology, and the University of Pennsylvania have developed a nanotube-based, voltage-activated surface that lets them manipulate objects as small as 20 nm wide without requiring heat or chemical reactions (Sci. Adv. 2019, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aax4790). The stamp is made of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes coated in aluminum oxide, a dielectric material. When a small voltage is applied, the stamp electrostatically attracts the target object. Once the object is moved into place, researchers can release it by turning off the voltage. The researchers varied the density of tubes and thickness of coating to achieve a high on-off ratio of stickiness. They used the stamp to pick up and arrange silver nanowires, polymer and metal nanoparticles, and light-emitting diode chiplets.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopic robot takes first steps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-morphing microbots take wing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Speedy printing of smart surfaces

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE