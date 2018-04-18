Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Electronic device uses spur funding for nanomaterials﻿

Nano-C and Nantero are targeting applications including new types of memory chips﻿

by Melody M. Bomgardner
April 18, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A micrograph image of very skinny nanotubes is shown.
Credit: Nano-C
Nano-C makes high purity dispersions of carbon nanotubes for use in electronic devices.

Two firms specializing in nanoscale carbon materials have raised funds to help them meet the needs of customers producing a variety of electronic devices.

Nano-C, an MIT spin-off founded in 2001, raised $11.5 million from investors including Ray Stata, cofounder of integrated circuit maker Analog Devices. Meanwhile, Nantero received $29.7 million in investments from strategic partners including the venture arms of Dell, Cisco, and Kingston Technology.

The two firms are connected: Nano-C supplies carbon nanotubes to Nantero for use in a new type of computer chip called nonvolatile random access memory.

In addition to chips, Nano-C says, its high-purity nanotubes, fullerenes, and functionalized nanomaterials will be used in printable organic photovoltaics, extreme ultraviolet lithography photoresists, and optoelectronic films used in electronic displays.

Compared to more prosaic uses of nanomaterials, such as polymer reinforcement, “electronics is definitely one of the harder application development efforts,” says Anthony Schiavo, an analyst at Lux Research.

Both firms’ ability to stay in business during many lean years is paying off, Schiavo adds. Nano-C developed very pure, but very expensive, nanomaterials, he points out, while Nantero spent time finding and focusing on its core market of memory devices.

Nano-C CEO Viktor Vejins says the company was “able to not just innovate but optimize, to where these devices are finally ready to commercialize.” He says the memory chips and photovoltaics will get to market in 2019; the display films will be ready in 2020.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicone anode start-ups attract new investment
PPG partners with battery materials maker
Lithography Start-Up Garners Investment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE