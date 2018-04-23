Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Guiding chiral nanoparticle growth

Sulfur-containing amino acids and peptides prompt gold to take on a twisted structure

by Bethany Halford
April 23, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Two micrographs of gold nanoparticles that twist in opposite directions.
Credit: Courtesy of Ki Tae Nam
These nanoscale, chiral, gold structures were grown with L-cysteine (left) and D-cysteine (right).

The concept of chirality is a central one in chemistry. Chiral chemicals, in which two structures are mirror images that cannot be superimposed, include amino acids and DNA. But chirality isn’t limited to molecules; chiral structures can exist on larger scales, such as nanoparticles, snail shells, and even galaxies. In the past, scientists have grown chiral nanoparticles using templates, such as DNA or proteins. Now, researchers led by Seoul National University’s Ki Tae Nam and Pohang University of Science & Technology’s Junsuk Rho report that sulfur-containing chiral molecules, such as cysteine or glutathione, can guide the growth of gold nanoparticles into chiral structures (Nature 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0034-1). The sulfur-containing molecules influence the growth rate of crystal facets within the gold, ultimately producing helicoid twists in the nanoparticles’ structures. The resulting particles are similar in size and can rotate polarized light. The researchers think the strategy could be used to make chiral nanoparticles for various applications, including plasmonic metamaterials, which have exotic optical properties and may be useful for sensing and imaging.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing the source of chirality in protein-nanoparticle complexes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thin Inorganic Ribbons Coil And Flex

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE