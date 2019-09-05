Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Hollow titanium dioxide nanospheres combat bacteria

Combination of deposition methods yields antimicrobial particles with novel morphology

by Mitch Jacoby
September 5, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Micrograph of TiO<sub>2</sub> nanoparticles.
These hollow TiO2 nanospheres show promise in killing drug-resistant bacteria.

In the search for new ways to attack microbes, some researchers have turned to nanoparticles. Owing to their small sizes and large relative surface areas, nanoparticles make intimate contact with cell walls, where they can mediate chemical reactions that interfere with cellular function. For example, under ultraviolet light, titanium dioxide nanoparticles can generate hydroxyl radicals and other reactive oxygen species that destructively oxidize membrane lipids and proteins. Researchers are studying the effectiveness of such nanomaterials as bactericidal coatings for hospital surfaces and food-processing equipment.

Carol López de Dicastillo, Juan Escrig, and colleagues at the Universidad de Santiago de Chile have now developed a method for preparing hollow nanospheres of TiO2 (Beilstein J. Nanotechnol. 2019, DOI: 10.3762/bjnano.10.167).

The team prepared spherical particles of poly(vinylpyrrolidone) by electrospraying droplets of the polymer solution. They coated the droplets via atomic layer deposition with an ultrathin layer of alumina to promote adhesion and with a shell of TiO2. Finally, the researchers heated the particles in air to remove the polymer, yielding hollow particles.

At last month’s International Materials Research Congress in Cancún, Mexico, Escrig said that the materials were more effective than commercial TiO2 nanoparticles against common microbes, including drug-resistant strains of bacteria.

This is an original, low-cost approach to synthesizing novel TiO2 nanoparticles that exhibit promising antibacterial properties, says Federico Rosei of Canada’s Institut national de la recherche scientifique. “The role of the particles’ specific shape is not yet understood, but it has been shown to be relevant.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOF-derived nanoparticles exhibit enzymelike catalytic activity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antimicrobial titanium dioxide coatings activated by indoor light
Two-Dimensional MOFs Boost Gas Separation
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE