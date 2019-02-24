Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts

Simple procedure yields catalyst that outperforms reference noble-metal catalysts

by Mitch Jacoby
February 24, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A model showing a MXene catalyst converting an amine to an amide.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.

A simple preparation procedure converts ultrathin sheets of titanium carbide to a material that supports isolated platinum atoms, yielding a highly active catalyst that uses CO2, a greenhouse gas, to make valuable organic compounds (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.8b13579). A common procedure for preparing MXenes, a family of 2-D metal carbides and nitrides, from mixed-metal carbide starting materials yields a related carbide dotted with individual titanium vacancies. Chen Chen of Tsinghua University and coworkers proposed that treating the defective material with a platinum salt would be an easy way to pin isolated platinum atoms across the MXene surface. So the researchers prepared the material, confirmed its structure, and tested its ability to catalyze reactions. They found that it was especially effective at mediating formylation of many types of amines with CO2 under mild conditions. For example, exposing aniline to CO2 at atmospheric pressure in the presence of the catalyst and a silane reductant produced N-phenyl formamide (shown) with a yield and selectivity of nearly 100%, far higher than that obtained using reference platinum catalysts. Analyses show that a small positive charge on the platinum atom (Ptδ+) contributes to catalytic performance by facilitating adsorption of reagent molecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Electrocatalytic method converts CO₂ to ethylene and ethanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bimetallic catalyst converts CO2 to methanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MOFs Serve As Catalyst Precursor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE