Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Methane caged inside C60

Trapping strategy enables quantum studies on single molecules

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
March 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Structure of C60 with methane inside.
Credit: R. J. Whitby et al.

The cage-like molecule C60 has incarcerated a hefty new prisoner. Methane is the first organic molecule, and the largest of any kind, to be encapsulated in this way (Angew. Chem., Int. Ed. 2019, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201900983). Researchers have previously caged small molecules like H2 and H2O by opening a hole in C60, putting the prisoner inside, and then chemically stitching the entrance closed. But larger occupants need a bigger opening, of a size researchers have previously been unable to close. “It’s not that hard to make holes in C60 and put molecules inside, but actually closing them up is incredibly difficult,” says Richard J. Whitby, the University of Southampton chemist who led the research. His team created a fullerene cage with a relatively large opening—a 17-membered-ring that included a sulfur atom—and forced methane inside at high pressure. Then the researchers oxidized the sulfur and used a photochemical reaction to eject sulfur monoxide, which contracted the ring. Further reactions closed the hole completely, trapping a single methane molecule that could rotate freely in its cage. Isolating molecules inside C60 enables researchers to investigate their quantum properties. X-ray crystallography revealed that the methane’s hydrogen atoms were smeared into a spherical shell, corresponding to their delocalized nuclear wave function. The team now hopes to snare other molecules, including O2 and NH3.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
16-carbon ring is doubly antiaromatic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN’s molecules of the year for 2019
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triangulene trapped

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE