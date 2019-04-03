Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Microfluidic device generates perovskite quantum dots in every color of rainbow

Flow system with a built-in optical-spectroscopy probe efficiently searches for optimum reaction conditions

by Mitch Jacoby﻿
April 3, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of many vials containing colorful solutions.
Credit: Milad Abolhasani/NCSU
These colloidal quantum dots were made in a highly efficient microfluidic reactor.

A new microfluidic synthesis system can quickly and efficiently generate a wide range of perovskite quantum dots in a rainbow of colors. And it provides a way to probe the products spectroscopically in real time as they are being formed, to study the chemistry and ensure quality control.

Quantum dots’ absorption and emission properties depend strongly on their chemical composition and size. Thanks to their tunability, researchers and manufacturers use these materials in electronic displays, solar cells, biosensors, and other applications. One recently discovered class of these materials, metal halide perovskite quantum dots (PQDs), have quickly grabbed attention. Compared with other types of quantum dots, they offer reduced energy consumption in optoelectronic devices.

Typically, researchers make and study PQDs via manual flask-based methods. But that approach consumes a lot of chemicals and is slow, costly, and subject to batch variations. At the American Chemical Society national meeting in Orlando on Wednesday, Milad Abolhasani of North Carolina State University reported that his group’s microfluidic system can bypass many of those shortcomings.

Speaking in a symposium organized by the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry, Abolhasani described a recent study in which his group used the automated microflow system to study the effects of numerous parameters on ion-exchange reactions that convert green-emitting cesium lead tribromide to the chloride and iodide analogs, which emit blue and red light, respectively (Adv. Funct. Mater. 2019, DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201900712).

Fine-tuning the properties of PQDs via so-called post-synthesis modification is a standard preparation technique. But the enormous number of reaction variables—for example, the composition of the solvent, the halide reagents, the organic ligands that cap the crystals, and the rate at which reagents are mixed—makes searching for optimum reaction conditions laborious.

Abolhasani noted that with the new flow device researchers can evaluate more than 10,000 experimental conditions per day. “We have submitted a patent for the system, and are working with industry collaborators to commercialize the technology,” he said.

Paul J. A. Kenis, a specialist in nanomaterials and microchemical systems at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, commented that the new flow reactor with in-line product monitoring is particularly well suited for studying the kinetics of quantum dot growth. “This work underscores the potential of flow reactors to accelerate the discovery of novel nanomaterials and to manufacture them on a large scale,” he said.

CLARIFICATION: This story was updated on April 4, 2019, to add the affiliation of Paul J. A. Kenis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perfect perovskite crystals detect gamma rays
Decision-making system makes quantum dots autonomously
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perovskites catalyze aldehyde alkylations
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE