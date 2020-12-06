Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Perovskite nanocrystals now available with 12 and 26 facets

Method for making highly luminescent nanocrystals with unusual shapes broadens possibilities for photonics applications

by Mitch Jacoby
December 6, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A set of micrographs and models depicting nanocrystals.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
A new method yields uniform CsPbBr3 nanocrystals with 12 (left) and 26 (right) facets, shown here in two magnifications.

A novel synthesis procedure can produce highly uniform luminescent perovskite nanocrystals with uncommon shapes and surface morphologies. The finding broadens the range of strategies that can be used for tuning the optical and photonic properties of these materials, which are widely studied for use in solar cells, light-emitting diodes, and electronic displays. In the past few years, many research groups have devised methods for improving the chemical stability and boosting the luminescence of lead halide nanocrystals that have the perovskite structure and stoichiometry. Invariably, these materials are six-sided crystals (cubes or platelets) in which the atoms in the faces, or facets, line up in one or two standard geometries. By using an α-halo ketone as the halide precursor, Suman Bera, Rakesh Kumar Behera, and Narayan Pradhan of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science have now come up with a simple way to make highly luminescent 12- and 26-sided cesium-lead-bromide nanocrystals with nonstandard facets (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c10688). The researchers note that unlike other syntheses, which form primary ammonium ions in the reaction mixture, their method generates tertiary ammonium ions that help stabilize the unusual facets and crystal shapes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superbright quantum dots with inorganic caps
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two-headed molecules template layered crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2-step synthesis yields large 2-D COF crystals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE