Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nanomaterials

Polar bears inspire strong, elastic, heat-insulating aerogel

Made of hollow carbon tubes, the durable insulator outperforms most aerogels

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
June 9, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

This micrograph shows a mesh of hollow carbon tubes.
Credit: Chem
These hollow carbon tubes form a pliable aerogel.

A polar bear’s shaggy coat provides exceptional defense against icy, Arctic conditions. Each hollow strand of fur traps heat, collectively forming a waterproof mat that keeps the animals warm and dry. Inspired by this structure, researchers have made a strong, insulating aerogel that is also elastic and waterproof (Chem 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2019.04.025). Materials that mimic polar bear hair could be used for thermal and sound insulation in buildings and airplanes, but they tend to be weak and not very pliable, limiting applications. So, Shu-Hong Yu, a chemist at the University of Science and Technology of China, turned to tough carbon tubes, which are thicker than common nanotubes. Working with Yong Ni, Jian-Wei Liu, and colleagues, Yu soaked 35 nm wide, 5 µm long tellurium nanowires in a glucose solution and heated them, creating a mesh of interconnected wires with a smooth carbon shell. The group then heated the material in an inert atmosphere to remove the nanowires, yielding a carbon-based aerogel. The product is lighter and traps heat better than most aerogels and commercial insulators, Yu says. It also bounces back and does not lose its insulating nature when squished more than 10,000 times to 10% of its volume. The team aims to cut production costs by finding an inexpensive substitute for the tellurium nanowire template.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE