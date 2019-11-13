Video: Sunflowers inspire light-tracking solar material

Nat. Nanotechnol./Oszie Tarula and Ann Suzuki/UCLA/C&EN

Many plants can orient themselves toward a light source to maximize the energy they absorb. Young sunflowers, for example, tilt their heads to follow the sun throughout the day, a result of their stems growing asymmetrically. Now, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Arizona State University have designed a material to mimic that behavior (Nat. Nanotechnol. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41565-019-0562-3). The researchers made small cylinders from a combination of light-absorbing nanoparticles and a thermoresponsive polymer that contracts when heated. They call the cylinders SunBOTs. When light shines on the SunBOT from an angle, the side facing the light source absorbs light, heats up, and contracts, bending the cylinder toward the light beam. The researchers tested an array of the cylinders in a device that collects sunlight to generate steam, and they estimate that SunBOT-based systems could harvest up to twice as much energy as flat sunlight-absorbing surfaces.

