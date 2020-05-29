Void’s lighter plastics get funding

Void Technologies, a British spin-off from Kimberly-Clark, has raised more than $7 million in a financing round led by the venture capital arm of the Saudi petrochemical maker Sabic and Capricorn Partners’ Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund. The firm is developing an additive that gives plastics nanostructured air pockets, thereby reducing their mass. Void says its technology works with commodity plastics and can reduce packaging weight by about half while making it recyclable. The company says it is working with polymer makers and consumer goods companies.
