Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescence with a twist

by Manny I. Fox Morone
February 4, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Three vials glowing different colors (cyan, teal, and yellow) with three structures of the spiraling molecules inside each vial.
Credit: Prince Ravat

Some fluorescent molecules lay flat, but not these helicenes. Prince Ravat’s research group at the University of Würzburg came up with a new way to synthesize these compounds whose structures (shown) cause them to curl back on themselves into mini helices. Even though these helicenes don’t have chiral centers, their curly shapes endow them with helical chirality, which in turn allows the molecules to interact with polarized light. Ravat and his team think these brightly luminescent molecules might be useful for making organic LEDs that emit circularly polarized light.

Submitted by Prince Ravat. Read the paper here: J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c11053.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Blue marble
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE