Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescence with a twist

Some fluorescent molecules lay flat, but not these helicenes. Prince Ravat’s research group at the University of Würzburg came up with a new way to synthesize these compounds whose structures (shown) cause them to curl back on themselves into mini helices. Even though these helicenes don’t have chiral centers, their curly shapes endow them with helical chirality, which in turn allows the molecules to interact with polarized light. Ravat and his team think these brightly luminescent molecules might be useful for making organic LEDs that emit circularly polarized light.
Submitted by Prince Ravat. Read the paper here: J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.0c11053.
