Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules

by Manny I. Fox Morone
March 21, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A round flask glowing bright reddish orange against a dark background while Gianluigi Albano holds it in his hand.
Credit: Gianluigi Albano

Although this flask looks like it’s filled with molten metal, just the inner surface is coated with a bright orange fluorescent compound that Gianluigi Albano synthesized and put under ultraviolet light for this photo. Albano, a postdoc in the lab of Gianluca Farinola at the University of Bari Aldo Moro, is trying to make new highly fluorescent compounds. What’s special about his target compounds is that they are chiral—meaning the molecules’ 3D structures aren’t identical to their mirror images. Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) made with chiral molecules would be able to emit circularly polarized light but be much smaller than current devices. These LEDs could then be used in a variety of applications like 3D displays and even quantum computers. While the compound Albano captured in this photo is just an intermediate, he hopes that the final product will retain this strong luminescence.

Submitted by Gianluigi Albano. Follow Gianluigi on Instagram (@gianluigialbano) and Twitter (@GianluigiAlbano).

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color splash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Quinoline quills
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE