Chemistry in Pictures: Glowing galaxy

These drops of water glow thanks to tiny crystals suspended inside them. Olena Tynkevych and Yuriy Khalavka, a research associate and a professor, respectively, at Yuriy Fedkovych Chernivtsi National University, are investigating how the size of these fluorescent cadmium telluride and cadmium sulfide nanocrystals affect their optical properties. The colors, which appear under ultraviolet light, arise from crystal sizes that are just barely different: the green droplets contain crystals that are about 3 nm wide, orange ones are about 4 nm wide, and red ones are 5 nm.
Submitted by Olena Tynkevych and Yuriy Khalavka
