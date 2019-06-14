Chemistry in Pictures: Invisible teeth

If you thought those deep-sea fish that dangle bioluminescent lights to lure in prey weren’t dastardly enough, meet Aristostomias scintillans, the fish with a glowing lure AND invisible teeth. The teeth’s nanoscale structures don’t reflect or scatter light underwater, rendering them effectively invisible. Read more about the sneaky stabbers in C&EN’s June 10 issue.
(Matter 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2019.05.010)
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter