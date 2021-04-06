Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Light show in a vial

by Manny I. Fox Morone
April 6, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A vial with a ray of cyan light moving through it diagonally and reflecting twice off the internal walls of the vial.
Credit: Evgeny A. Mostovich

When we talk about fluorescence, we’re referring to electrons absorbing light energy and releasing that energy again as a different color of light. Usually this transition happens between a so-called singlet state and a ground state in a molecule. But regular-old fluorescent molecules don’t capture all the light that hits them, which means some energy goes to waste as heat and never gets re-emitted as fluorescence. Evgeny A. Mostovich of Novosibirsk State University wants to change that using thermally activated delayed fluorescent (TADF) compounds such as the one in this vial. TADF compounds fluoresce as a result of electronic transitions involving singlet states as well as triplet states that are energetically similar. In theory, using both of these transitions could make cheaper, much more efficient organic light-emitting diodes.

Submitted by Evgeny A. Mostovich. Follow @evgenymostovich on Instagram.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fire in a bottle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Parallel galaxies

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE