Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Seeing double

by Manny I. Fox Morone
August 31, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

An overhead view an an array of pairs of nano-size pyramids through a scanning electron microscope.
Credit: Krishna Prasad Koirala

This disorienting series of triangles is a bird’s-eye view of metal nanopyramids. Each pair contains one iron pyramid and one of silver, which overlap in just the right way so that they interact with the type of electromagnetic radiation used in telecommunications. Krishna Prasad Koirala, a graduate research assistant in the lab of Gerd Duscher at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, built these puny pyramids by depositing metal vapors onto plastic beads and then etching the beads away. While known models can’t explain way they interact with light, he thinks the behavior has to do with the silver pyramids inducing currents and creating magnetic effects that change how the iron interact with radiation. As a result, he says, these structures could be used in magnetic sensors or multiplexers—communication devices used to combine multiple signals.

Credit: Krishna Prasad Koirala. Read the paper in ACS Applied Nanomaterials (2021 DOI: 10.1021/acsanm.1c00547)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Supercrystal snapshot
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Purple gold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Technicolor nanoclusters

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE