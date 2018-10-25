Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Metamaterials allow researchers to shrink a synchrotron onto a chip

An optical chip smaller than a penny can produce terahertz radiation, with potential applications in spectroscopy

by Katherine Bourzac
October 25, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Photo of a synchrotron on a chip.
Credit: Merlin lab
Each blueish square on this chip, including the one circled in white, contains millions of tiny gold nanoantennas that can produce synchrotron radiation.

Chemists, biologists, and other scientists travel across the globe to football field-size synchrotron facilities to use the brilliant light the machines emit for various spectroscopic experiments, including X-ray crystallography. Now researchers report that a photonic device that relies on metamaterials can bend light and generate terahertz radiation, acting as a minuscule synchrotron on a chip. With further development, researchers hope their compact synchrotrons will provide pure, bright beams of terahertz radiation for imaging and spectroscopy (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aat5915).

Synchrotron radiation is light that is generated when strong magnets direct charged particles to speed around a circular path. In typical synchrotrons, electrons race around a magnetic track and emit X-rays. Light itself can’t produce synchrotron radiation because photons have no charge, but it can be made to move in circles. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, physicist Roberto Merlin wondered whether he could use the way that this circling light interacts with certain materials to indirectly produce synchrotron radiation in a much smaller space than that of the typical big-science synchrotron machines.

To make it work, he turned to a kind of material called a metasurface. Instead of lenses, researchers can use intricately patterned thin films of metal with dimensions smaller than the wavelength of light to coax incident light beams to bend in strange ways—even sending them swirling in a circle. With the right dimensions and designs, metasurfaces can “completely control the light field,” says Meredith Henstridge, who led the synchrotron-on-a-chip project as a grad student and is now a postdoc at the Max Planck Institute for the Structure & Dynamics of Matter.

Microscope image of a metamaterial.
Credit: Merlin lab
A metasurface made up of boomerang-shaped gold antennas bends light to produce synchrotron radiation.

The group chose to produce terahertz radiation because of its applications. Terahertz frequencies fall between microwaves and infrared light and are used to detect weapons and drugs under people’s clothing in airport security scanners. The radiation also has growing applications in spectroscopy for studying polymer elasticity, the behavior of semiconductors, and other dynamic material properties.

Merlin and Henstridge worked with researchers at Purdue University to design and fabricate 0.5-mm2 arrays of 10 million 100-nm-long, boomerang-shaped gold antennas atop slices of lithium tantalate crystal. When the researchers shine an IR laser on the patterned crystals, the light travels in an arc above the metasurface. The interaction between the light and the nanoantennas induces what Henstridge calls “a blob of positive and negative charges” inside the crystal. It’s the movement of these charges that causes synchrotron radiation—in this case, in the terahertz band.

At the moment, the radiation produced by the synchrotron on a chip is akin to the output of a lightbulb—a mix of frequencies. Merlin says this first design is a proof of principle, and now he plans to upgrade it so that the light will travel in a full circle and continue circulating—just like charges do in a conventional synchrotron. With this upgrade, he says, it should be possible to produce a source that emits beams of pure terahertz frequencies, which are needed for spectroscopic methods.

Charles Schmuttenmaer, a Yale University chemist who uses terahertz spectroscopy to study molecular crystals and semiconductors, says the work is provocative. However, he would like to see follow-up studies to confirm the phenomenon of synchrotron radiation.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Breaking the single-molecule limit with terahertz spectroscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lightweight Lenses Made From Graphene
Glimpsing Organic Molecules In Motion
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE