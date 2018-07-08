Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Nanolaser changes color when stretched

The sensitive, tunable device is made of gold nanoparticles, a rubbery polymer, and a liquid dye

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
July 8, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Illustration of a stretchable nanolaser showing a four-by-four array of gold cylinders surrounded by a layer of liquid dye on top of a PDMS sheet.
Credit: Nano Lett.
A stretchable nanolaser is made of an array of gold nanoparticles on polydimethylsiloxane coated with a light-amplifying liquid dye.

Inspired by a chameleon’s prowess, researchers have made a tiny laser that changes color as it is stretched and released (Nano Lett. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.8b01774). The nanolaser is 10 times as sensitive as previous stretchable nanolasers, providing a slightly greater change in wavelength with only one-tenth the stretching. The tunable system could be used in flexible displays, wearable sensors, and lab-on-a-chip devices. Teri W. Odom, George C. Schatz, and their colleagues at Northwestern University deposited an array of cylindrical, 260-nm-wide gold nanoparticles on a polydimethyl­siloxane sheet. They surrounded the nanoparticles with a liquid gain material, a dye solution that amplifies light to achieve lasing. When stimulated with a light source, the nanolaser emits near-infrared light at around 870 nm. The emission wavelength increases, shifting farther into the infrared, when the device is stretched and goes back to the original wavelength when released. Tweaking the type of dye and the nanoparticle spacing could give a wide range of emitted laser light colors, Odom says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE