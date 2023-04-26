Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Photonics

Skin-inspired fabric could keep people much cooler than the air around them

New radiative cooling material works better than others while being waterproof, breathable and easy to make

by Prachi Patel, special to C&EN
April 26, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Drawing of two layers of skin on the left side, with an enlarged illustration of a new fabric on the right. The bottom layer of the fabric has thin fibers, interspersed with blue and green spheres. The fabric's top layer is blue, and the surface is uneven. Illustrations show the sunlight bouncing off the fabric and heat radiating away from it as well. Water vapor passes through from the top to bottom of the fabric but water pools on the top.
Credit: ACS Photonics
A new waterproof, breathable material mimics the layered structure of human skin. It cools by radiating heat into space and could be used in personal cooling fabrics, car covers, and tents.

A new fabric can keep wearers up to 12 °C cooler than their surroundings (ACS Photonics 2023, DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.3c00241). The fabric reflects most of the sunlight falling on it and also draws heat away from what it covers and sends the heat into space. The material cools more effectively and is simpler to make than others based on the same mechanisms. It’s also breathable, waterproof, and durable.

Air-conditioning and fans currently account for 10% of the world’s electricity use, according to the International Energy Agency. This share is expected to increase as the world warms. Radiative cooling, which happens when materials beam infrared heat rays at wavelengths that don’t get absorbed in the atmosphere and instead go straight into space, offers a way to bring temperatures down without using energy. Researchers have made such materials for building rooftops and facades to reduce the burden on air-conditioning systems.

Also, because cooling people directly is more efficient than cooling the air around them, a few groups have recently made flexible radiative cooling materials for clothing. While sportswear wicks away sweat to make wearers feel cool through evaporation, radiative cooling fabrics can bring temperatures down below the ambient temperature.

Fuqiang Wang of Harbin Institute of Technology and colleagues wanted to make a fabric that does both and is also easier to make than other similar materials. They took inspiration from the layered structure of human skin.

First, they made a 150 µm thick bottom dermis-like layer with a fabric of interlaced cotton and polyester fibers. They soaked that in a suspension of polyvinyl difluoride (PVDF) and microparticles of titanium dioxide, barium sulfate and silicon dioxide before heating it to dry. “The process is as simple as ordinary cloth dyeing,” Wang says.

The team used a controlled drying process to create flat slab-shaped pores in the fabric. The pores reflect sunlight, and together with the SiO2 microparticles, they transmit infrared heat into space, Wang says. The PVDF and TiO2 and BaSO4 microparticles, meanwhile, further scatter and reflect sunlight. The 0.3–1 µm wide pores also prevent liquid water molecules from passing through but let water vapor and air cross over, making the fabric waterproof yet breathable.

Then, the researchers topped the first layer with a 600 µm thick epidermis-like layer composed of cotton-polyester fiber that’s also embedded with BaSO4 and SiO2 microparticles. This time, they reduced the amount of solution and sped up the heating time to create a surface that wrinkles like human skin. That structure increases the propagation distance of light on the surface, Wang explains, boosting both sunlight reflectance and infrared radiation.

In outdoor tests between noon and 4:00 p.m., at about 40° North latitude in Dunhuang in July, the material stayed 7.9 °C, 8.6 °C, and 8.4 °C lower than white fabrics made of cotton, polyester, and linen, respectively, with a maximum drop of 12.6 °C. “This cooling effect is higher than most researchers have reported before,” Wang says. The team also made hats and masks with the radiative cooling fabrics, which kept the wearer’s heads and faces 5 °C and 5.4 °C cooler than a white cotton hat and a white polypropylene mask, respectively.

“The material exhibits state-of-the-art radiative cooling performance along with additional functionalities such as vapor permeability and waterproofness,” says Zhengmao Lu, a mechanical engineer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL). A key benefit of the new material’s design is that its synthesis should be scalable, he says, adding that the researchers will need to do long-term real-world testing to see if the material’s promising performance stands up to environmental factors such as airborne contaminants and impacts from rain droplets.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE