3M takes a wrap on innovative thinking

3M has wrapped its 12-floor headquarters building in St. Paul with a message it hopes will inspire creative thinking. Made from 500 pieces of the firm’s vinyl graphic film, the wrap advises that “Curiosity is just the beginning.” The film that covers the windows, called Scotchcal, is perforated and reflective, making images visible on the outside while allowing building occupants to see out.
