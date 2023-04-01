AGC will expand fluoropolymers in Japan

The Japanese chemical maker AGC plans to spend more than $260 million to expand fluorochemical capacity at its plant in Chiba, Japan. The company isn’t saying which fluorochemicals it will produce there, but it already makes fluoropolymers such as polytetrafluoroethylene. The firm says the expansion is aimed at meeting demand in markets such as semiconductor manufacturing. Other fluoropolymer makers are also eyeing high-tech sectors. For example, Solvay and Orbia recently said they will build a polyvinylidene fluoride complex in the US that will target the electric vehicle battery market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter