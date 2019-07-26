Aditya Birla buys Connora’s technology

India’s Aditya Birla Group has purchased Connora Technologies and its Recyclamine process for recycling epoxy resins. The technology is based on polyamino acetal–based curing agents with built-in acid-cleavable bonds that become part of the epoxy structure. When an epoxy-fiber composite is at the end of its life it is immersed in an acetic acid bath that breaks down the cross-linked polymer and allows recovery of thermoplastic and fiber. Connora, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2015, has worked with Aditya Birla since 2016.
