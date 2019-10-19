Arkema sells olefin polymer line to SK

Arkema has agreed to sell its functional polyolefins business to South Korea’s SK Global Chemical in a deal that the French firm values at about $370 million. The business makes ethylene copolymers and terpolymers for markets such as food packaging at a facility in France. It has annual sales of about $275 million. Arkema says the sale advances its goal of making specialty chemicals more than 80% of its sales by 2023.
