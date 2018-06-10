Ascend is expanding adiponitrile

Ascend Performance Materials is expanding its adiponitrile capacity by 220,000 metric tons per year in a series of projects at its plant in Decatur, Ala., that will be completed by 2022. The plant’s current capacity for the nylon 6,6 precursor is 360,000 metric tons per year. The company completed a 50,000-metric-ton expansion at the end of last year. It will begin work on another 40,000 metric tons by the end of this year. A final, 180,000-metric-ton project will follow. Due to strong demand, the market for nylon 6,6 and precursors has been tight. A competing nylon 6,6 producer, Invista, recently said it would spend $250 million to add capacity at its Victoria, Texas, plant to make adiponitrile.
