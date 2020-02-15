BASF will use blockchain for plastics recycling

BASF is launching a pilot program, reciChain, in British Columbia that will use blockchain to assist in plastics recycling. The German firm will use the digital record-keeping technology to improve the traceability of plastics as they move through the steps of recycling. BASF says traceability is becoming a concern for makers of consumer products as they commit to using large amounts of recycled plastics. BASF first piloted reciChain in Brazil.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter